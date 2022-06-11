Ghaziabad civic body to launch door-to-door e-waste collection from July
Starting next month, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation will start door-to-door e-waste collection from households. The move is expected to generate an estimated 500 tonnes of e-waste every month.
Officials said that they have floated an expression of interest (EOI) for the e-waste collection and interested agencies are expected to submit their respective bids by June 15.
At present, the civic body collects dry and wet waste through its door-to-door collection vehicles from the 100 residential wards across the city and this segregated waste also contains hazardous e-waste. At present, households depend primarily on scrap dealers to sell their e-waste.
“We have floated an EOI and are waiting for the agencies to submit their bids. If there is one bid, we will deploy the operator for the entire city and if there are two, we will deploy one operator for cis-Hindon and one for trans-Hindon. In case there are more operators, we may assign zones or groups of zones. They will operate on a door-to-door collection basis and will also attend calls by residents,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.
The type of e-waste generated from households includes old refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, vacuum cleaners, blenders, laptops, PCs, television sets, telephones, mobile phones, etc.
The e-waste disposal at present is not scientific and is mostly taken up by scrap dealers.
“There are many areas along the border with Delhi where illegal units operate and they burn this type of waste to recover metals. The burning process increases pollution as a result of emission of toxic gases and the waste water mixed with chemicals (used for cleaning waste) also percolates to the ground and may contaminate groundwater. Apart from streamlining the process for e-waste, the corporation should also conduct awareness drives for residents,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics