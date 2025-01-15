Ghaziabad civic body to upgrade Hindon crematorium for 3.5 cr

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has plans to install three low-smoke, high-tech cremation plants, and upgrade the infrastructure at the city’s biggest Hindon cremation ground, officials said on Saturday, adding that the work may begin soon once the Grap (graded response action plan) curbs are eased. The cremation ground has an existing electric cremation facility. But it is generally non-operational. Besides, the public has to shell out hefty money for the cremation wood. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The cremation ground has about 41 platforms that mostly use wood for cremation purposes, requiring about 400-500 quintals every day.

“The aim is to reduce wood consumption and also prevent smoke, which aids pollution and takes time to cool down. We have decided to install two CNG (compressed natural gas) cremation plants, while a third one will use cow-dung fuel. In all, 17 existing platforms will be removed, and three new ones will be constructed. The new platforms will facilitate the cremation process within 90 minutes and speed up the processing time,” said NK Chaudhary, chief engineer, Ghaziabad municipal corporation.

Officials said that the cremation ground has an existing electric cremation facility. But it is generally non-operational. Besides, the public has to shell out hefty money for the cremation wood.

The project is estimated at about ₹3.5 crore and also involves bringing in more greenery to the Hindon cremation ground.

“The other existing platforms will be repaired, and proper seating arrangements, along with a hall for visitors, will also come up as part of the project. The work will start in January itself and will be completed in the next five months,” Chaudhary added.

Manish Pandit, in charge at Shri Dharmik Ramchandra Sitadevi Harnandi Sewa Sansthan that takes up cremation activities at the Hindon cremation ground, said that it requires about 3.5 quintals of wood for a cremation on a normal platform.

“People generally avoid using the electric facility due to religious beliefs. We have two other platforms that are in the form of a tray, and the usage is about 1.5 quintals of wood per cremation,” he added.