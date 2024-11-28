Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: Couple held for two chain-snatching incidents

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Nov 28, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Police said the couple resorted to crime due to mounting financial pressure. “They had defaulted on three loan instalments of ₹20,000 each

A couple was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly committing two chain-snatching incidents in the past month in Crossings Republik Township, police said. The arrests followed an intensive investigation involving the review of footage from around 700 CCTVs and local intelligence, officials added. 

The police noted the couple’s efforts to evade detection, including bending their scooter’s registration plate to obscure the number on CCTV and removing a parking sticker from their highrise apartment (HT Photo)
The police noted the couple’s efforts to evade detection, including bending their scooter’s registration plate to obscure the number on CCTV and removing a parking sticker from their highrise apartment (HT Photo)

Vivek Pandey, 29, who previously worked at a life insurance company in Noida but lost his job over a month ago, reportedly turned to crime to repay overdue loan instalments, police said. Meanwhile, his wife, Kirti Sharma,28, a graduate and homemaker, recently gave birth to their three-month-old child and allegedly agreed to partner in the crimes. 

According to police, investigators linked the couple to two incidents: one on November 15 at Ajnara Market and another on October 29 at Galleria Market, both in Crossings Republik. “The couple admitted to conducting reconnaissance in the area before carrying out the crimes on their scooter. Kirti rode a pillion while Pandey drove. They left their child in the care of Pandey’s parents during the snatchings,” said Priti Garg, station house officer (Crossings Republik). 

Garg said that the couple resorted to crime due to mounting financial pressure. “They had defaulted on three loan instalments of 20,000 each. Pandey suggested chain-snatching as a quick way to make money, and his wife agreed. They sold the stolen chains locally, claiming financial distress to buyers,” she added. 

The police noted the couple’s efforts to evade detection, including bending their scooter’s registration plate to obscure the number on CCTV and removing a parking sticker from their highrise apartment. After the second incident, they parked the scooter in nearby Pandav Nagar, booked a cab home, and later retrieved the vehicle at night to avoid suspicion. 

“Our teams identified the suspects through CCTV footage and electronic surveillance. The cab driver who transported them after the second snatching helped confirm their identities. We tracked their movements and arrested them within the township,” Garg said. 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On