Ghaziabad: Couple held for two chain-snatching incidents

A couple was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly committing two chain-snatching incidents in the past month in Crossings Republik Township, police said. The arrests followed an intensive investigation involving the review of footage from around 700 CCTVs and local intelligence, officials added. The police noted the couple's efforts to evade detection, including bending their scooter's registration plate to obscure the number on CCTV and removing a parking sticker from their highrise apartment

Vivek Pandey, 29, who previously worked at a life insurance company in Noida but lost his job over a month ago, reportedly turned to crime to repay overdue loan instalments, police said. Meanwhile, his wife, Kirti Sharma,28, a graduate and homemaker, recently gave birth to their three-month-old child and allegedly agreed to partner in the crimes.

According to police, investigators linked the couple to two incidents: one on November 15 at Ajnara Market and another on October 29 at Galleria Market, both in Crossings Republik. “The couple admitted to conducting reconnaissance in the area before carrying out the crimes on their scooter. Kirti rode a pillion while Pandey drove. They left their child in the care of Pandey’s parents during the snatchings,” said Priti Garg, station house officer (Crossings Republik).

Garg said that the couple resorted to crime due to mounting financial pressure. “They had defaulted on three loan instalments of ₹20,000 each. Pandey suggested chain-snatching as a quick way to make money, and his wife agreed. They sold the stolen chains locally, claiming financial distress to buyers,” she added.

The police noted the couple’s efforts to evade detection, including bending their scooter’s registration plate to obscure the number on CCTV and removing a parking sticker from their highrise apartment. After the second incident, they parked the scooter in nearby Pandav Nagar, booked a cab home, and later retrieved the vehicle at night to avoid suspicion.

“Our teams identified the suspects through CCTV footage and electronic surveillance. The cab driver who transported them after the second snatching helped confirm their identities. We tracked their movements and arrested them within the township,” Garg said.