Ghaziabad: Doctor ‘shoots’ mason for not doing job properly; FIR filed

A 38-year-old mason was allegedly shot and injured by a doctor in Kavi Nagar for allegedly “not doing his work well”, senior police officers said on Monday, adding that an FIR was registered in the matter after the suspect doctor allegedly refused to compensate the mason, or pay for his medical treatment. Despite the complainant providing the correct details of the doctor and his address, police registered the FIR against unidentified person, and officer refused to reveal the name of the suspect doctor. (Representational image)

According to police, the incident took place on the afternoon of October 12. On a complaint by mason Bala Prasada , resident of Razapur, police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 125 (rash or negligent acts) at Kavi Nagar police station on October 27 against an “unidentified person”.

“I was working for the past one month at the doctor’s home and I also went there on October 12. Around noon, the doctor started yelling at me that he will not pay my wages as the work I did was not to his satisfaction. He then shot me in the leg with his gun. The doctor’s wife Shashi arrived there and I soon fell unconscious. Then, I found myself in a hospital with a gunshot wound to my leg,” Prasada said in the FIR.

The victim said the doctor promised to pay him ₹1,000 per day as compensation and also foot the medical expenses.

He said the doctor later dropped him at his house.

“They, without informing my family, also got done an operation to destroy evidence… I am unable to move now and not fit to take up jobs. They did not pay the promises compensation either,” he further alleged.

“We are investigating the incident and no name involved behind the incident has come forth so far. We are also analysing the nature of injuries. Investigation is on in the case,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city).