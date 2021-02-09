Ghaziabad double murder case: Nine-year-old girl succumbs to injuries
Ghaziabad: The nine-year-old girl who had survived a murder attempt on her family in Ghaziabad’s Saraswati Vihar locality succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.
Minakshi and her siblings nine-year-old Gauri and five-year-old Rudra, 5 were found injured in their home on February 6. Their mother 35-year-old Dolly Thakur and tutor 16-year-old Anshu Kumari were found dead. Prime accused and the victim’s relative Uma Singh (35) and her friend 25-year-old Mohammad Sonu were arrested for the murders on Sunday.
Minakshi had been on a ventilator since the crime.
“The girl (Minakshi) was admitted to the ICU of our hospital as she suffered severe injuries to throat and head. However, she died on Tuesday morning,” said Dr Sangita Garg, chief medical superintendent of Yashoda Hospital at Nehru Nagar.
“Her siblings are stable but still under treatment,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural). Gauri had earlier named the accused to the police.
The two suspects had visited Dolly’s house where Uma introduced Mohammad Sonu as a tailor. Police said she had planned the crime to rob the family.
Sonu allegedly shot dead Dolly and Anshu first and allegedly planned to kill the children as well but then his pistol jammed. He allegedly attacked them with a knife and grinding stone.
The duo then robbed the house and fled, thinking that the children were dead.
“Both now face charges of murder, attempt to murder besides robbery. We will also fast track the case and will expedite filing of chargesheet against the two,” the SP said. An FIR was filed at Masuri police station.
