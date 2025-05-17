The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) on Friday disposed of public objections to several “drafting errors” in the draft Master Plan 2031, officials said, adding that the final draft will be put up before the GDA board and sent to the Uttar Pradesh government for final approval. Ghaziabad: ‘Drafting errors’ disposed of in Master Plan 2031

In April, the authority had invited public objections over some drafting errors that had crept into the draft master plan. The officials said that they received only two objections in this regard.

“On the day of disposal of objections, one applicant did not arrive, while the second objection was found not related to the Master Plan. So, the disposal process was closed, and the amended plan will now be put up before GDA board in the next upcoming meeting. Then it will be sent to the state government for final approval. As of now, no further changes are needed in the finalised draft plan,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator of GDA.

A master plan is a broad layout of a city, clearly laying out different areas according to land use such as for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes.

“The drafting errors crept in when the draft plan generated in a software was superimposed over the GIS (Geographic Information Systems)-based images. It led to certain errors. So, on directions of the state-level committee, the authority invited public objections,” Shukla added.

The draft Master Plan 2031 will replace the 2021 plan prepared in 2004-05. The 2031 plan is an integrated Master Plan for Ghaziabad city, Loni, and Modinagar/Muradnagar.

In the current Master Plan 2021, the GDA jurisdiction area has 15,554 hectares of land for development. Under the draft Master Plan 2031, the authority has proposed 60,282.12 hectares as its development area.