Ghaziabad: Eight held for extortion after luring victims through online dating app

The police on Tuesday arrested eight members of a gang for allegedly luring victims they met on dating apps to their flat for sexual activities and later extorting money from them by threatening to make public their nude videos. Police have registered two separate FIRs upon complaints by two victims on January 13. After the two victims approached the Madhuban Bapudham police station, teams were formed and the suspects were arrested. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police identified the eight suspects as Kapil Verma, 34, Sandeep Kumar, 21, Nitin Chauhan, 23, Deepak Verma, 32, Arun Sahni, 20, Abhishek Baliyan, 30, Abhishek Chaudhary, 30, and Arjun Sharma, 35.

Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar, said the suspects were operating from a flat they rented about a week ago in Surya Garden near Madhuban Bapudham, and trapped the two victims.

“They extorted about ₹1.9 lakh in total from the two victims. One is an engineer in Noida while the other is a bank employee in Noida. The suspects met the two through an online dating app and convinced them to come to their flat for sexual activities. Once the victims arrived at the flat, they were overpowered and forced to strip. Then, the suspects prepared their videos and extorted money after threatening to make videos viral,” Srivastava said.

“As of now, the suspects have accepted their involvement in two cases, and we are investigating if they have any such previous history. The suspects are friends and resorted to blackmailing to make some quick money,” the ACP said.

The suspects were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful restraint), 308 (5) (extortion by putting any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) and also under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.