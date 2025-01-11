Woman hangs self to electric pole in Delhi, husband ends life in Ghaziabad after fight

A married couple was found dead in different cities, Delhi and UP's Ghaziabad, with the woman and man both believed to have died by suicide following a fight, police said on Friday. The couple had a fight earlier in the day, after which the woman left the house and hanged herself from an electric pole, police said.(Pixabay/Representative)

The woman, 28-year-old Shivani, was found hanging from an electric police in northeast Delhi, while her 32-year-old husband, Vijay, died by suicide at their house in neighbouring Ghaziabad, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

Shivani and Vijay had a fight earlier in the day, after which the woman left the house and hanged herself from the electric pole near the Loni roundabout in Delhi, around 8 km from her house, police said.

The incident came to light when local police received information about the a woman found hanging from an electric pole.

Husband dies by suicide

Upon reaching the scene, police found a mobile phone in Shivani's pocket which was switched off, officials said.

The phone was then turned on and her family was contacted to be informed about the event, police said, adding that they later got to know the husband had also died by suicide.

"The device was switched on and the woman's family members were contacted and informed about her death. During the investigation, it was revealed that her husband had also died by suicide at their residence," the report quoted a police officer a saying.

Police said no suicide note has been found yet.

A crime and forensic team inspected the scene, confirming no other injuries on the woman's body, police said.

In an unrelated case, a man died by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Friday after his wife and one-and-half-year-old daughter were killed in a fire in their house.

Police suspected it to be a murder-suicide case.

The incident occurred in Kamtara village in the Gharghoda area, PTI quoted Akash Markam, additional superintendent of police, Raigarh.

Charred bodies of Chandani Gupta (20) and her daughter Akansha were found in their house, while the husband, Suresh Gupta (25), was found hanging from a tree nearby, he said.

The official said the police were alerted, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The police are probing whether Suresh, a shopkeeper, set fire to the house, killing his wife and daughter, and then committed suicide, Markam said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290