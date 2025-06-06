Ghaziabad: ‘Fake bail gang’ bused; 7 arrested

Ghaziabad: The crime branch of Ghaziabad police has busted a gang that allegedly provided fake sureties to suspects in court cases, officials said on Thursday, adding that seven people have been arrested in the matter so far The gang picked up cases where the surety amount demanded by the courts was less, hence there were fewer chances of suspicion as a lower amount of surety does not require verifications. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

They have also revealed names of more suspects, officials added.

Police identified the three prime suspects, who executed the fake surety ring and executed fake bail bonds, as Anoj Yadav, 57; Israr, 52; and Bablu Kumar, 41. The four others, who used to appear before the courts as fake sureties, were identified as Lokendra Singh, 50; Rahul Sharma, 30; Sunil Kumar, 52; and Vikas Rajput, 21.

Officials said the prime suspects were well-versed with the bail procedures in court, having worked previously with lawyers or at the Ghaziabad court complex.

Police added that the trio used to target people whose bail was granted by courts, but they had no sureties to furnish their bail bonds.

“The gang would pull out land records from the website and would then prepare fake IDs related to people who they produced as fake sureties before the court. Then, they would submit the bail bonds by producing these fake people along with fake documents. During interrogation, the three suspects told us that they generated about 500-700 fake IDs since 2020 and used many of these in different courts. So, this fake surety ring could run into thousands of fake sureties they produced in courts. We will get these verified in due course,” said additional DCP (ADCP - crime) Piyush Kumar Singh.

The gang picked up cases where the surety amount demanded by the courts was less, hence there were fewer chances of suspicion as a lower amount of surety does not require verifications, the ADCP added.

Officials said that the four other suspects appeared as fake sureties before the courts.

“These people were given ₹500-1000 per appearance as surety. The gang members would bargain anything between ₹5,000-15000 from accused people who were granted bail. We have more persons on radar and our teams are working to track them,” ADCP added.

Police said that these seven suspects studied up to Class 5 or 10 and later engaged in small-time jobs before venturing into the fake surety racket.

.