Ghaziabad family survives 2 firing incidents in two months; suspect on the run

A 26-year-old man and his wife in Ghaziabad’s Gagan Vihar locality had a narrow escape after a 27-year-old man opened fire at them following a dispute on Diwali night, the police officials said Wednesday.

A video of the incident has emerged and the family had survived a similar attack on September 9, officers said.

Police identified the prime suspect as Aman Adana, 27, and his intended victims as Manish Singh and his wifeDarshana Singh, 25. A video of the firing incident was later widely shared on social media, police said.

According to police, Adana and his accomplice, Rinku Nagar, had allegedly opened fire at Singh and his father, Ram Chander Singh, both of whom have property businesses, on September 9 as well.

The two incidents happened under the jurisdiction of the Tila Morh police station area.

“On Diwali night, Adana and his friends had come to meet his aunt, who lives in the same locality as the Singhs. There, Manish and Adana had some dispute, and as a result, Adana opened fire with a pistol at Manish and his wife. The bullet missed them by chance. Thereafter, Adana fled the spot, aid Atul Kumar Singh, ACP of the Shalimar Garden circle.

“On September 9, a similar incident involving Adana had taken place, and an FIR was registered on September 12. Adana had gone to jail for two days under the sections of the Arms Act and thereafter came out on bail,” the ACP said.

Explaining the motive for the September firing, Manish Singh, the complainant, said he had objected to Adana was beating a man in his locality.

“My objection did not go well with Adana, and a dispute started. In retaliation, on September 9, Adana fired at my father but the bullet missed him. Adana’s friend Rinku Nagar also fired at me, but again, the bullet missed me. We lodged an FIR in this matter, but both got bail. Now, on the night of Diwali, a similar incident has happened, and my wife and I survived by miracle,” Singh added.

Singh’s father, Ram Chander Singh, also alleged that police should have taken stricter action in the September 9 firing incident.

“An FIR for attempted murder was filed against Adana and three of his accomplices in connection with the Diwali night incident. Adana and his accomplices are absconding, and our teams will trace them soon. We will take strict action in the matter. Action was also taken against Adana and Nagar in connection with the September 9 incident, but they obtained bail,” the ACP clarified.