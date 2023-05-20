Ghaziabad civic body to expedite work for waste-to-energy plant at Galand

In preparation for the upcoming ‘Swachh Survekshan – 2023’ (SS-2023), the Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC) is taking significant steps to handle the city’s daily solid waste of 1400 metric tonnes in a scientific manner, officials said on Friday. One of their initiatives involves expediting the construction of a waste-to-energy plant in Galand, located in the Hapur district. However, the project has faced opposition from local villagers who fear unhygienic conditions in their area, officials said. The Galand plant has a capacity to process approximately 2300 metric tonnes of solid waste daily, generating 40 megawatts of electricity. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

To address this issue, the corporation and Hapur police officials have requested the state authorities to provide adequate police force, including personnel from the rapid action force and provincial armed constabulary. With the provision of force, the construction of the boundary wall around the 44.26-acre land in Galand can be swiftly completed. Municipal Commissioner Nitin Guar said, “The necessary vendor and pre-cast segments are ready, and once the wall is in place, the plant can be operational within 18 months. Additionally, a catch-up plan is being developed to reduce the construction time to 15 months.”

The Galand plant has a capacity to process approximately 2300 metric tonnes of solid waste daily, generating 40 megawatts of electricity. It will cater to the solid waste from Ghaziabad city, Hapur district, and the local bodies of Loni, Khoda, and Dasna. The estimated project cost ranges from ₹1500-1800 crore.

In addition to the Galand plant, the corporation has initiated the construction of a bio-CNG plant in Dundahera. This plant, constructed through a public-private partnership, will consume 300 metric tonnes of waste to produce environmentally friendly fuel, officials said.

“The project cost is ₹100 crore and it is being constructed on public-private partnership basis. The plant has a deadline of June, 2024 and the bio-CNG fuel will be available to the corporation at a lesser price than the market rate. Further, we are coming up with one reduce, recycle and reuse centre in each of the five zones where residents can donate old items like books, shoes etc. We will refurbish these and provide it to needy people. Likewise, the work for a material recovery facility (capacity of 150 metric tonnes) has also started in Vaishali. Here, we can segregate reusable items through the help of vendors and corporation can generate ₹27 lakh per year income therefrom,” Gaur added.

These initiatives aim to reduce and scientifically process the daily solid waste in the city. Currently, the corporation manages solid waste at two garbage factories in Ret Mandi, Nandgram, and Sihani. Once the Galand plant is operational, these facilities will be used to process solid waste from other local bodies.

The SS-2023 emphasizes source segregation of waste, increasing waste processing capacity to match waste generation, reducing waste going to dumpsites, and promoting the ranking of wards within cities. In previous ‘Swachh Survekshan’ assessments, the city of Ghaziabad lost vital points due to the absence of proper solid waste facilities.

In the 2022 Swachh Survekshan, Ghaziabad secured the 12th national rank among cities with a population between 1 and 4 million. In the 2021 edition, it achieved the 18th rank, while in 2020 and 2019, it secured the 19th and 13th positions, respectively.

