4-year-old girl mauled to death by street dogs in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad A four-year-old girl was attacked and mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at a brick kiln near Bhikkhanpur in Muradnagar town, Ghaziabad, on Saturday, police said on Sunday. Police said the girl, identified as Farheen (single name) was taken to a hospital in Delhi where she succumbed to critical injuries late on Saturday evening. The girl was walking back home when a pack of five to six strays attacked her at a brick kiln near Bhikkhanpur for two to three minutes before a local went to her rescue. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“The girl was admitted to a hospital in Delhi and she succumbed Saturday evening. She was injured badly by stray dogs during the incident. It is up to the civic agencies to trace and check these strays,” said Naresh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Muradnagar/Masuri circle.

HT reached out to Arun Dixit, sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar)who did not respond to queries seeking comments.

According to the girl’s father, Mohammad Zarif, 32, she sustained deep injuries to her hands, legs, abdomen and neck and had bled profusely.

“On Wednesday afternoon, the girl had gone to meet my father-in-law. She was walking back home when a pack of 5-6 strays attacked her,” Zarif said, adding that she was attacked for two to three minutes before a local went to her rescue.