 4-year-old girl mauled to death by street dogs in Ghaziabad - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4-year-old girl mauled to death by street dogs in Ghaziabad

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
May 20, 2024 01:10 AM IST

The girl sustained deep injuries to her hands, legs, abdomen and neck and had bled profusely, said her family.

Ghaziabad A four-year-old girl was attacked and mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at a brick kiln near Bhikkhanpur in Muradnagar town, Ghaziabad, on Saturday, police said on Sunday. Police said the girl, identified as Farheen (single name) was taken to a hospital in Delhi where she succumbed to critical injuries late on Saturday evening.

The girl was walking back home when a pack of five to six strays attacked her at a brick kiln near Bhikkhanpur for two to three minutes before a local went to her rescue. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The girl was walking back home when a pack of five to six strays attacked her at a brick kiln near Bhikkhanpur for two to three minutes before a local went to her rescue. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Gzb: 10-year-old girl mauled by pet dog

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The girl was admitted to a hospital in Delhi and she succumbed Saturday evening. She was injured badly by stray dogs during the incident. It is up to the civic agencies to trace and check these strays,” said Naresh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Muradnagar/Masuri circle.

HT reached out to Arun Dixit, sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar)who did not respond to queries seeking comments.

According to the girl’s father, Mohammad Zarif, 32, she sustained deep injuries to her hands, legs, abdomen and neck and had bled profusely.

Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Kushinagar

“On Wednesday afternoon, the girl had gone to meet my father-in-law. She was walking back home when a pack of 5-6 strays attacked her,” Zarif said, adding that she was attacked for two to three minutes before a local went to her rescue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

News / Cities / Noida / 4-year-old girl mauled to death by street dogs in Ghaziabad

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On