Gzb: 10-year-old girl mauled by pet dog

A 10-year-old girl suffered severe injuries after being attacked by her neighbour’s pet dog late Wednesday evening in DLF Colony, that falls under Shalimar Garden police station jurisdiction. (Diwakar Prasad/HT Photo The 10-year-old girl was finally freed from the dog by neighbours who rushed her to a hospital, according to her family. Meanwhile, a police team visited the girl and the neighbour, and said that the corporation would verify the dog’s breed.)

The civic officials that they are in process of sending a notice to the pet owner.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The injured minor girl is a student of Class 5, who had gone to meet her friend nearby, said the family.

“There, the pet dog was not on leash and it attacked my daughter. She sustained severe injuries to the face, abdomen and other parts. She has been operated upon at a hospital in Vaishali,” said the girl’s mother, Shabana.

The girl was finally freed from the dog by neighbours who rushed her to a hospital, said her family.

A police team visited the girl and the neighbour, and said the corporation would check the dog’s breed.

“Our team went to the houses of the girl and their neighbour. They have given us in writing that they do not want any further action. However, the corporation may take up action as per their rules,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Shalimar Garden circle.

The corporation board in October 2022 banned three dog breeds -- Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino, and Pit Bull – on the grounds that the three breeds were more aggressive than others. The officials later gave a last opportunity to the owners of the three breeds to get their pets registered by December 31, 2022.

“Even if the families may have reached a compromise, still we are sending notice to the pet owner whose dog attacked the girl. We will also try to find out if the pet dog involved was Pitbull or not. If the pet was kept without registration, we will recommend penalty of ₹5,000. The rest of the actions under provisions of the Indian Penal Code will be taken up by the police,” said Dr Anuj Singh, Ghaziabad corporation’s chief veterinary and social welfare officer.