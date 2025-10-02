Ghaziabad house attacked over car parking; 5 arrested

Ghaziabad: Five people were arrested two days after about 40-50 suspects allegedly attacked a house of a man for objecting to a car parked in front of his main gate in Khurrampur area of Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, police officials said on Wednesday. Police have registered the FIR against six named suspects and 40-50 other unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191 (rioting), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

“One Vikas had parked his car just outside the main entrance of my house, and I asked him to park it elsewhere. Upon this, he got agitated and hurled abuses at me and threatened that he would teach me a lesson. He left saying that he would come back with his gang. Thereafter, he returned with 40-50 people who arrived in 8-9 cars and opened fire outside my house. They broke open the main gate and attacked my house with sticks, sharp-edged weapons, and swords. My family members hid inside and saved ourselves,” Gaurav Tyagi Tyagi said in his first information report lodged at Muradnagar police station on September 29.

He added that he and his family were also issued threats by the attackers of facing dire consequences.

Police identified the five arrested suspects as Devendera Singh, 50; Vishal Singh, 29; Vikas Chaudhary, 26; Akshit Kumar, 21; and Mohammad Asif, 30.

“Our teams are also trying to find out other persons involved in the attack,” said DCP (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwary.