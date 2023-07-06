Ghaziabad: Man arrested for abetment to suicide, after minor dies after consuming acid

Police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old girl who died by consuming acid in her residence under the jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar police station area in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, police said, adding that they have also levied provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The suspect has been identified as Shoaib, police said. (Representative Image)

The suspect has been identified as Shoaib, police said.

The father of the deceased’s girl, who is differently abled, said that her daughter was under the influence of the suspect who also happens to be a resident of the same locality. He also added that the girl had recently passed Class 10.

“The man was much older in age than my minor daughter and had been following and talking to her for the past couple of months. After the observation, we told her that we will send her to her grandparents’ house for some days on Monday. In the meantime, the man called her up and told her something due to which she seemed upset,” the girl’s father said, adding that around 6pm on Tuesday, the girl went to take a bath where she consumed acid kept in a bottle and threw the bottle out of the bathroom.

“On finding the empty acid bottle, we rushed only to find her in serious condition. We took her to a hospital, but she succumbed there after an hour,” he added further.

Based on a complaint made by the girl’s father, the Vijay Nagar police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the suspect, Shoaib, and arrested him.

“An FIR was registered under Section 306 (for abetting suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, against Shoaib and he was arrested. We will also add provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further investigation is underway,” said Saloni Aggarwal, ACP (city 1).

The police said that the autopsy of the body was also conducted.

