Ghaziabad man arrested for stabbing 25-year-old over money dispute

A man from Ghaziabad has been arrested for allegedly knifing a 25-year-old person in abdomen in Noida’s Sector 49 on Monday for not paying a debt. The accused, a habitual offender, was arrested after a gunfight on Tuesday, police said. The suspect was arrested following a gunfight with police in which he was injured in the leg, said police. (HT Photo)

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Manish Kumar Mishra, Shaukeen, a resident of Hosiyarpur in Sector 51, in his police complaint said that on Monday around 2.50 pm accused Ganesh (who goes by single name), 23, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, approached his son Shahrukh and stabbed in his abdomen two to three times.

“When Shahrukh was bleeding profusely, he called his father to say that he was stabbed and needed help,” said Shahrukh’s friend Vishal, who was called up by Shaukeen (the father) to accompany him.

Both rushed to the spot, and admitted Shahrukh to a nearby hospital. He is presently undergoing treatment and his health condition remains critical.

An initial probe suggested that Shahrukh, who works at a tent house, had borrowed ₹10,000 from Ganesh around a year ago.

“In the past few months, Ganesh was demanding his money. But Shahrukh kept buying time. On Monday he approached him again and stabbed him following a dispute,” said police.

The accused, Ganesh, was arrested from Sector 50 on Tuesday. When a police team was taking him to collect the knife allegedly used in the crime, he managed to escape but was arrested after a gunfight and sustained a bullet injury to his leg, it added.

He was booked on charges of 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 49 police station, and further investigation is on, police said.