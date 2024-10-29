Ghaziabad: Man arrested for thrashing live-in woman partner at fuel station

A 24-year-old woman was beaten up allegedly by her live-in partner at a petrol pump in Arthala in Sahibabad in full public view on October 11, and after videos of the assault was widely shared online on Monday, police took cognisance of the matter and registered an FIR against the suspect, senior officers said. Investigation found both the suspect and the victim arrived at the petrol filling station to get fuel. In between, a woman friend of the suspect called him up and this did not go well with the woman. (Representational image)

Police said in one of the clips, a man could be seen kicking and punching a woman at a fuel station and she falls to the ground crying in pain even as the public remain mute spectators. Another clip shows the woman standing up, still in pain, while the suspect man clutches a brick in his hand, which he later throws to the ground.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos, but police said they took cognisance of the clips and traced and arrested the suspect man.

“We have registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and traced the suspect man. He was identified as Veer Singh, 25, and resident of Vijay Nagar. He was arrested for assaulting the woman, who is his live-in partner of almost five years,” said Rajneesh Upadhyaya, assistant commissioner of police, Sahibabad.

“During investigation we found that both the suspect and the victim arrived at the petrol filling station to get fuel. In between, a woman friend of the suspect called him up and this did not go well with the woman. She started to object there and then. This infuriated the man and he thrashed her repeatedly in full public view at the filling station,” Upadhyaya said.