Ghaziabad: Man beaten outside beer shop, family finds him dead next morning

A 40-year-old man was found dead in his bed in Raisppur locality on Friday morning and, upon enquiry, his family came to know that he was allegedly beaten by several unidentified men outside a beer shop in Govindpuram on Thursday evening. The police said that they have registered an FIR in this connection. The victim man was beaten outside a beer shop and later he came home and went of to sleep. Meanwhile, the police said teams are trying to trace the suspects.

Police identified the deceased as Rahul Singh and said he had gone to Govindpuram on Thursday evening around 6pm, and was thrashed by some unidentified persons outside a beer shop.

“My brother came home Thursday night and was bleeding from his nose. When we asked, he did not tell us anything and only complained of a headache. He went upstairs and slept. Around 8am on Friday, when his wife went to wake him up, he was not responding. We then rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Arun Singh, Rahul Singh’s brother said in the FIR.

He said upon enquiry, the family came to know that he had some altercation with unidentified men near a beer shop on the NDRF Road.

“We reached the shop and checked the CCTV footage from the area. In one footage, we saw my brother being beaten by four to five men outside the beer shop. I immediately informed the police,” Arun Singh said.

The police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(2) (rioting) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Kavi Nagar police station.

The police said teams are trying to trace the suspects.

"We have registered an FIR in this connection. The victim man was beaten outside a beer shop and later he came home and went of to sleep. We have registered an FIR in this connection and the body was sent for an autopsy. Teams have been formed to investigate the case," said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar.