Ghaziabad: Man held for attacking wife with acid

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly pouring acid or an inflammable substance on his wife at Shastri Nagar Chowk in Ghaziabad, leaving her with 30–35% burn injuries, police officials said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to a Delhi hospital for higher treatment, as her condition was critical. The attack took place around 12.30pm after the accused, who had been searching for his wife for several days, found her at the intersection. (Representational image)

“He had brought along a chemical bottle used to clean jewellery and poured it on his wife. This led to severe burn injuries,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Kavi Nagar circle.

“He had access to the chemical as he works as a craftsman with a jeweller in Ghaziabad,” said Yogendra Malik, SHO of Kavinagar police station.

Police said the woman had left her home with her 15-year-old daughter about six days ago following marital discord and was staying elsewhere. The husband located her at the chowk and launched the assault in public view.

The attacker was reportedly beaten by onlookers before being handed over to the police. He was taken to Kavi Nagar police station for interrogation. “The suspect and his wife had marital issues. She was unwilling to stay with him. We are yet to know where and with whom the woman and her daughter were staying, as she is not in a condition to give statements,” ACP Singh said.

The couple also has a 17-year-old son. Both children are minors, and the police said they would take cognisance under section 124 (1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials confirmed the couple lived in the Kavi Nagar area and are originally from West Bengal.