 Ghaziabad: Man killed, friend injured after their motorcycle rams road divider at high speed
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ghaziabad: Man killed, friend injured after their motorcycle rams road divider at high speed

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Jun 27, 2024 06:12 AM IST

Sources in the police said the two men were returning from a liquor shop nearby when the accident took place and they were going at a high speed

A 23-year-old motorcycle rider was killed and his friend, who was riding pillion, severely injured after their speeding motorcycle crashed into the iron grilles of the central verge on the road in Govindpuram locality on Wednesday afternoon, senior police officers said.

The spot in Govindapuram in Ghaziabad where a biker died and his friend suffered injuries after their motorcycles crashed into the central verge at a high speed on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The spot in Govindapuram in Ghaziabad where a biker died and his friend suffered injuries after their motorcycles crashed into the central verge at a high speed on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police identified the deceased rider as Shivam Kumar, 23, a resident of Govindpuram, and his injured friend as Montu Kumar, 21, who was visiting him from Uttarakhand.

The incident happened on the main road leading from Govindpuram to Harsaon police lines around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

“Shivam was driving while Montu was riding pillion. Shivam lost control of the vehicle somehow and it crashed into the iron grilles on the central verge. Shivam fell on the iron grilles and was fatally wounded. He died on the spot. His friend was rushed to a hospital where he in stated to be stable,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar.

Sources in the police said the two men were returning from a liquor shop nearby when the accident took place and they were going at a high speed.

Police said they are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain whether the two bike riders were inebriated.

“The autopsy findings will clarify the position. As of now, we are waiting for a complaint from the family and an FIR will be registered once they approach us,” the ACP said.

News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: Man killed, friend injured after their motorcycle rams road divider at high speed
