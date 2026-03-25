Ghaziabad: Man kills wife, friend suspecting extra-marital affair; on run

Ghaziabad: A 36-year-old woman and her 32-year-old friend were shot dead allegedly by her husband on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at a house in Loni’s Ram Park Colony over their alleged relationship, a police officer said. Police said the suspect had planned the murder, as he was carrying a country-made pistol used in the crime. The bodies were sent for autopsy. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The suspect, Mohammad Rashid, 38, was booked under BNS section 103(1) for murder and is on the run. The deceased has been identified as Shabnam, and Faheem Ansari, Siddharth Gautam, ACP of Loni circle, told HT, adding that Rashid and Ansari knew each other and were friends.

“Rashid allegedly shot both victims in his house. Police rushed them to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. The couple’s children were present in another room. They heard the altercation that ensued before the murder. The suspect fled the house after the shootout,” the ACP said.

The officials said the woman’s children told police that Ansari used to regularly visit their house. “They revealed that their mother and father had a fight in Ansari’s presence. They said she wanted to divorce their father and sell the house, which was in her name. She wanted to invest the sales proceeds after selling the house and stay with Ansari, who is unmarried,” the officer said.

Police said the suspect had planned the murder, as he was carrying a country-made pistol used in the crime. The bodies were sent for autopsy.

According to the complainant, Naeem Ansari, Faheem’s father, Rashid had called his son to his house in E block on Monday.

Police said Faheem ran a polishing business, while suspect Rashid was a carpenter, and that they had known each other for over 7 years.

“My brother used to help Rashid financially. On Monday evening, Rashid had called him up to meet,” Faisal Ansari, Faheem’s brother, said.

Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP of the rural zone, said three teams had been formed to trace and arrest the suspect.

The deceased, Shabnam, was the mother of seven children, and her eldest son is 18.