Ghaziabad: Man who stole cab to abduct ex-boss arrested with 2 aides

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old man who along with his two accomplices allegedly injured a cab driver by slashing his throat and fled with the Maruti Wagon R, in order to kidnap his former employer or steal his Fortuner and Mercedes cars, said senior police officers. The DCP said that Abhay Kumar, the main suspect, wanted to avenge his arrest in the theft case. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The prime suspect was identified as Abhay Kumar, 20, resident of Kulesra, Gautam Budh Nagar, and his two accomplices as Aditya Rana, 20, resident of Hapur; and Kunal Panwar, 22, a resident of Ghaziabad.

Police said that the trio on the night of August 7 booked a cab online and later overpowered its driver Mohammad Zakir, whom they tied up and dumped near the banks of the Upper Ganga Canal near Niwari after slashing his throat.

They fled with his Wagon-R car. The injured driver was found by some locals on next morning and they informed the police. A first information report (FIR) for robbery was also registered following complaint by driver’s brother Mohammad Rizwan under section 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Niwari police station on August 8.

“Based on the CCTV footage, electronic surveillance, and manual intelligence, the three were arrested from near Niwari in connection with the robbery with the cab driver. Abhay sustained a gunshot to his leg following a retaliatory fire by police while trying to escape before opening fire at the police. During interrogation, the suspect told police that Abhay worked as a guard at a house in Kavi Nagar. In March, he was arrested for stealing a Fortuner and a Mercedes from his employer and landed up in jail,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwary.

According to the police, Abhay’s former employer on March 19 had registered an FIR for theft, under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, at Kavi Nagar police station after his Fortuner and Mercedes were stolen.

Officers from Kavi Nagar police station said that suspect Abhay, along with his accomplice Asif, was arrested by the North Delhi district police and two cars were recovered.

“Later, Abhay was brought to Ghaziabad and sent to Dasna jail in connection with the case. He later procured bail,” said assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar circle) Bhaskar Verma.

The DCP said that Abhay wanted to avenge his arrest in the theft case.

“So, he along with his two accomplices, robbed the cab driver and fled with his Wagon-R car. This car he intended to use for kidnapping his former employer or for stealing his two expensive cars which would fetch him a good amount of money. In the meantime, the trio was arrested while they were trying to flee to Meerut,” the DCP added.

Police said that they recovered the stolen Wagon-R car, two mobiles, a country-made weapon, and three knives from the possession of the suspects. A case is already registered, and additional sections of the Arms Act and as per investigation will be added to the case investigation in due process, DCP added.