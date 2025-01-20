Ghaziabad: Man, woman end life before speeding train as families oppose marriage

A 21-year-old man and his 19-year-old woman friend, who went missing from her home in Modinagar two days ago, ended their lives early Monday morning by coming before a train, police said, adding that their families were against their marriage, and this probably led them to take the drastic step. The police said the man completed his BPharma while the woman was a student of Class 12. (Representational image)

The police said the two were run over by the New Delhi-bound Dehradun Janshatabdi Express near the Hisali railway crossing area. They said they received information about the incident around 10.26am, and a team rushed to the spot.

“The two were identified as residents of Modinagar. Their families said that they both were in a relationship, but the families were against their marriage as they were from the same caste and distant cousins by relation. They left their homes on January 18. The man’s family gave a missing complaint the same day, but the woman’s family did not give any missing complaint,” said Siddharth Gautam, ACP of Masuri circle.

Police said that initial investigation revealed that they were seen together at a nearby park around 2pm on Sunday by locals.

“They were again spotted sitting together in the park around 8am on Monday. Afterwards, the incident happened. The bodies were sent for autopsy,” the ACP said.

Gautam said the bike of the deceased man was also found parked near the park. Police said so far they have not received any complaint from either of the two families and will investigate the matter further.