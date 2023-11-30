Ghaziabad: Minor duo detained for murdering security guard in Indirapuram

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday detained two minors, both aged 14 years, for the planned murder of a 30-year-old security guard, who was found with his throat slit at a park in Indirapuram on Tuesday morning. HT Image

The police said the murder took place late Monday night and one of the two suspects is the nephew of the deceased man while the second boy was the nephew’s friend.

The body was discovered by the police early Tuesday and it was identified as that of Aarzoo Seikh, who hailed from West Bengal and lived in Nyaya Khand with his sisters and their families.

According to police, Seikh had come to Indirapuram in search of a job about 15 days ago and was working as a security guard at a high-rise tower. Investigators said he was a habitual drinker and often misbehaved with his sisters after getting drunk. As a result of his drinking habit, Seikh lost his job at the high-rise a day before his murder, police said.

“His nephew was angry with Seikh for beating his mother and demanding money for liquor. So, he along with his neighbourhood friend, planned to get rid of Seikh. The boy collected about ₹500 over the past three or four days and he and his friend went to Red Fort area in Delhi to purchase a knife. They both returned the same evening. Around 8.30pm, they bought three bottles of liquor and snacks from a shop in Khoda and invited Seikh for a party at the park,” Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram, said.

The police said around 9.30pm, when Seikh was in a highly inebriated state, the two boys, who were also under the influence of alcohol, attacked the man with the knife and slit his throat.

The ACP said the three were spotted in a CCTV footage going into the park and later, only the two minors were came out.

“After the attack, they both went home to sleep. The next morning, they burnt their bloodstained clothes. The remains were recovered after they were taken into custody by the police, Later, during questioning, the two boys revealed the entire murder plot,” the ACP said.