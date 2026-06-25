Ghaziabad: Minor sisters die in hit-and-run on NH-9

Two minor sisters were killed and their 25-year-old cousin injured in a hit-and-run incident after a container truck struck their motorcycle near the Dasna interchange on National Highway-9 late on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. The family, residents of Patna Muradpur village in Hapur district, was travelling from Hapur to Delhi when the crash took place near the interchange connecting NH-9 with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Investigators identified the victims as sisters aged 17 and 15, who were riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by their cousin, Ajay Kumar. The family, residents of Patna Muradpur village in Hapur district, was travelling from Hapur to Delhi when the crash took place near the interchange connecting NH-9 with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

According to police, the accident occurred as a container truck was negotiating a turn near the interchange.

“All three were travelling towards Delhi when the truck was taking a turn and its rear portion hit the two girls sitting pillion. They suffered severe head injuries while their cousin escaped being run over by the vehicle,” said sub-inspector Vinod Kumar Pandey, in-charge of the Dasna police post.

The impact threw all three occupants off the motorcycle, police said. Two doctors travelling in a passing car stopped to help and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. The 17-year-old was later shifted to a hospital in Hapur, but both sisters succumbed to their injuries.

Police said the truck driver fled the spot with the vehicle immediately after the accident.

“We have identified the registration number of the truck with the help of CCTV footage from the area and efforts are on to trace the driver,” Pandey said.

The elder sister was a Class 11 student while the younger girl studied in Class 10, police said.

Officials said an FIR had not yet been registered as the family was occupied with post-mortem formalities and “had not submitted a complaint” yet.

“The autopsy of the 17-year-old was conducted in Hapur while that of the younger girl was carried out in Ghaziabad. An FIR will be registered as soon as we receive a complaint from the family,” said Sarvesh Kumar, SHO of Wave City police station.