Ghaziabad: NGT issues notices to agencies over ponds encroachment

Ghaziabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to various Ghaziabad agencies following an execution petition filed by a city-based environmentalist, who alleged non-compliance with the tribunal's 2021 directions for removal of encroachment from water bodies.

In 2020, activist Sushil Raghav filed a petition before the tribunal raising concerns over encroachments and the alleged misuse of water bodies across the district. Later, the tribunal disposed of the petition and passed an order on March 17, 2021.

“The UP chief secretary may ensure compliance in the matter and take steps for restoration of water bodies by periodically holding meetings with the district magistrate. The data of steps taken may be placed on the relevant websites for awareness,” the tribunal had said.

The tribunal also advised involving the local community and maintaining transparency by publishing progress on official websites.

The district has 1075 ponds/water bodies, of which 231 are encroached, read the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, these water bodies span approximately 525.18 hectares across the tehsils of Loni, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, and areas under the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation. Of this, nearly 57.04 hectares are under encroachment.

The NGT in its latest order dated August 29 and uploaded on September 2 directed the respondents to file their replies through e-filing at least one week prior to the next hearing.

“If any respondent directly files the reply without routing it through his advocate, they must remain virtually present to assist the tribunal,” the NGT said.

Ranvijay Singh, additional district magistrate said that compliance of tribunal’s direction will be taken up.

“We are dealing with different types of encroachment. Some are temporary and can easily be removed, while others involve permanent constructions where rehabilitation of occupants will be required. We will place a detailed report before the tribunal for further directions,” Singh added.

