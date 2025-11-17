Ghaziabad police hosts walkathon to promote road safety

Ghaziabad: In a bid to promote road safety and encourage traffic rules, a walkathon was organised on Sunday in Ghaziabad as part of traffic awareness month 2025, the traffic police said. The Noida police also paid tribute to 421 road accidents victims who lost their lives between November 1 2024 to October 31 2025 in the district. The event was held at GIP Mall, Sector 38A. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The event, convened with the support of the local Civil Defence team, commenced at 8.00 am from the Kavinagar Ramlila Ground to cover a distance of around 5 kilometres via Kavi Nagar C Block and KBD Trisection before concluding at the start point.

“Around 2,000 people participated, including citizens, public representatives, administrative officials, police personnel, Civil Defence volunteers, DVF members, NCC cadets and students from various schools and colleges,” said Priyashri Pal, assistant commissioner of police (Wave City).

“Representatives from transport associations, industrial groups, and social organizations also joined the initiative,” she added.

During the walkathon, NCC cadets and students carried banners, placards, and national flags to spread messages on safe road practices, highlighting the importance of wearing helmets and seatbelts, avoiding over speeding, and following traffic regulations to prevent accidents.

Police said awareness activities were conducted throughout the route to sensitise the public. At the Ramlila Ground, students from participating schools performed street plays and cultural programs focused on road safety and responsible commuting.

“These presentations helped reinforce the message of safe driving in an engaging manner. The presence of well-known performers and sportspersons added energy and enthusiasm to the event,” said Ghaziabad police in a statement.

At the end of the programme, the city traffic police urged citizens to consistently follow traffic rules for their own safety and the safety of others.

Meanwhile, the Noida police paid tribute to 421 road accidents victims who lost their lives between November 1 2024 to October 31 2025 in the district. The event was held at GIP Mall, Sector 38A.

During the event officials urged everyone to follow traffic rules, wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, use seat belts in four-wheelers, observe speed limits and help injured accident victims by providing timely first aid and ensuring they reach the hospital.