Ghaziabad: Police picks up Haryanvi film director for questioning in rape case against Dalit woman

The Ghaziabad police detained a 51-year-old Haryanvi film personality, who is an actor, writer and director, to question him about allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman, who attempted to self-immolate near Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow on September 5, officers aware of the matter said.

However, shortly after he was picked up from a farmhouse in Amroha, he complained of ill health and was hospitalised, police said.

“We have picked up the actor for questioning in connection with the case, and suitable action will be taken up as per the facts and evidence that emerge during questioning and investigation. The man has complained of health issues, and now he is admitted to a hospital,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram circle), who is the investigation officer in the case.

The FIR in the case,filed under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and also levied provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, was registered on a complaint from the woman, a Noida resident, at the Shalimar Garden police station in Ghaziabad on July 18.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she was forced into sexual activities and exploited by the actor for three years, from 2020 to 2023, on the promise of marriage, and roles in movies and music videos.

She said the incident of assault started in August-September 2020, at his office near DLF Colony, as per the FIR.

“When I resisted his attempts, he asked me not to fear and promised that he would make me a big star… In October, 2020, he invited me to his farmhouse in Amroha on the pretext of performing a lead role in a song… He forced me into sexual acts and even threatened to destroy my career… Later, he promised to marry me, and these incidents happened with me during the period August 2020 to November 2023,” the woman had alleged in the FIR.

The police said that in August, they prepared a final report in the case.

“The final report was prepared in the case, but I had several objections to it. So, the final report was never filed in the court. The man was not formally arrested, but he was picked up for questioning. Investigation is on in the case,” said Nimish Patil, DCP of the trans-Hindon zone.

Police also dismissed rumours of the man being hospitalised due to consuming a poisonous substance.

“There were certain videos circulating on social media claiming that the suspect had consumed some poison in police custody. This is to clarify that the suspect was detained, and he complained of health complications. Thereafter, he was admitted to a hospital where he is stable under treatment. Once the treatment gets over, the investigation process will be taken ahead,” ACP Srivastava said.