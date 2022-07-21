Ghaziabad schools, colleges to shut from July 22-26 in wake of Kanwar Yatra
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday issued directions for the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, degree colleges and engineering and management institutes from July 22 to 26 in the wake of the annual Kanwar Yatra.
Officials familiar with the development said that the decision has been taken as the number of Kanwariyas has swelled and the peak is likely to be reached during the next five days.
Officials said they expect around three million Kanwariyas to pass through Ghaziabad district to their respective hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states.
Earlier this week, the district administration directed the closure of all schools on the Delhi-Meerut Road.
Thursday’s order issued by district magistrate RK Singh, however, said that institutions where examinations are underway may operate for the purpose. The order urged the management of the institutions to abide strictly to the directions.
“The closure of all schools (including those affiliated to UP board, CBSE or ICSE) and colleges (management and engineering, etc.) has been directed from July 22-26 as there will be heavy rush of Kanwariyas and it is being done to avoid any inconvenience to students, teachers, etc. The rush of Kanwariyas has also increased and it is likely that it will peak during the next five days. Besides, about 75 Kanwar camps have also been set up within the municipal limits,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city).
According to officials, there will be another 60 camps for the Kanwariyas in Muradnagar and Modinagar.
“The number of Kanwariyas is increasing every passing day and it is likely that their numbers will peak from Friday,” said Ritu Suhas, additional district magistrate, Ghaziabad.
Sources in district administration said that there is a movement of about 8,000-10,000 Kanwariyas on different Kanwar routes across the district on a daily basis and these figures will surge from Friday onwards.
Meanwhile, officials of the district health department said that they have deployed 27 ambulances on the Kanwar routes and they include 10 government ambulances.
“We have a total of 38 government ambulances and there will be no inconvenience to normal patients. We already have reserve ambulances which have been roped in from other districts. We have also set up 14 Covid-19 helpdesks on the Kanwar routes where pilgrims can come and get tested,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.
Health officials added that there is no mandatory guideline for Kanwariyas to get compulsorily tested for Covid-19.
The health department has also deployed five senior officials as nodal officers to look after health-related arrangements in Ghaziabad city, Loni, Sahibabad, Muradnagar and Modinagar, sources said.
