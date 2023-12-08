Ghaziabad: Six-year-old run over by waste collection truck in Loni

A six-year-old boy was killed after coming under the wheels of speeding waste collection truck of Loni nagar palika near Rashid Ali Gate on Thursday morning, Loni police said, adding that they have arrested the driver and seized the vehicle. The boy died as a result of severe injuries sustained after being run over by the waste collection truck on Thursday and locals gathered at the spot to stage a protest against the driver and the Loni nagar palika. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident took place on Thursday morning when the boy, identified by the police as Mohammad Aquil, was going to a nearby shop when the errant vehicle hit him and ran him over.

The incident provoked a protest by locals who alleged that the waste collection vehicles of the nagar palika are often driven recklessly and several such accidents were reported in the past as well.

“There have been several accidents involving these vehicles in the past. The drivers are often seen speeding through residential areas in these trucks, unmindful of pedestrian safety, and yet, no action is taken against them. Today, a child lost his life to such a truck,” said Mohammad Arif Khan, one of the protesters.

Anil Kumar, station house officer, Loni, said they have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304a (causing death by negligence) and arrested suspect driver, identified as Sandeep Kumar.

“The boy died as a result of severe injury and locals gathered to stage a protest against the driver. The vehicle in question was identified as a waste collection vehicle of Loni nagar palika. The police along with officials of the municipal council arrived at the spot and pacified protesters. A complaint was also taken from the family of the deceased boy,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Loni.

When contacted, KK Mishra, the executive officer of Loni Nagar Palika admitted that he has come across instances that waste collection vehicles are driven rashly.

“And, rash driving has caused accidents in past. We have asked the drivers to ensure that vehicles are driven safely. The boy died during the incident and the police seized teh vehicle. They are also taking up legal action against the driver,” Mishra added.