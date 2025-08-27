Ghaziabad: Suspect car driver held for mowing down man

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested driver of the car that allegedly ran over an unidentified man at slow speed on the Raj Nagar Road on Monday afternoon, and fled the scene with the vehicle. The video shows a man, aged about 40, lying on the road. A short while later he is run over by a slowly moving car, which then speeds away. He is crushed under the front and rear tyres of the car. HT couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video. (Video Grab/HT Photos)

Police also took cognizance of a purported video of the incident and lodged an FIR at Madhuban Bapudham police station late Monday night, officers said.

The video shows a man, aged about 40, lying on the road. A short while later he is run over by a slowly moving car, which then speeds away. He is crushed under the front and rear tyres of the car. HT couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video.

The injured was taken to a hospital, but he was declared dead.

Taking cognizance, police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver under BNS section for rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way that endangers human life, and causing death by negligence.

Officers said they arrested Bunty Kumar, 26, a Delhi’s Nand Nagri resident. He was driving the car of his employer—a factory owner at Mohan Nagar Industrial Area. “Police traced the vehicle’s registration number and reached the owner. He said his employee Bunty had taken the car to Pilkhuwa for some work. Thereafter, we arrested Bunty and also seized the car. The deceased remained unidentified,” said ACP (Kavi Nagar circle) Bhaskar Verma.

During interrogation, Bunty told police he was driving at a slow speed behind a truck. “He added that the man suddenly came on the road. Even before he could apply brakes, the man had come under the front wheels. Within seconds, the rear wheels also crushed him. Upon sensing the incident, the driver fled out of fear,” the ACP added.