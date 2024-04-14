Ghaziabad: Teams readied as 480 get vote from home facility

Ghaziabad district election officials on Saturday imparted training to polling staff who will go in teams to the houses of residents aged 85 and above and persons with disabilities to get their votes in the form of postal ballots. Ghaziabad district election officials imparted training to polling staff on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the Ghaziabad constituency has 329 voters aged 85 and above and 151 voters with disabilities who have applied for the facility of casting votes at home.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Election Commission of India (ECI) for the first time in a Lok Sabha election has provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and people with disabilities (with 40% benchmark disability) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Ghaziabad constituency goes to polls on April 26 and the votes will be counted on June 4.

“The number of such voters is 480 and these are the voters who have applied to avail this facility (in the form of Form 12D) provided by ECI. We have readied two teams each for each of the five segments and the route plan has also been chalked out. The agents of the candidates may also accompany the teams,” said Indra Vikram Singh, district election officer (DEO).

According to official records, the Loni segment has 62 such voters, Muradnagar has 99, Sahibabad 130, Ghaziabad 90, Modinagar 78, and Dhaulana 21. The Ghaziabad constituency goes to polls on April 26.

Officials said that each team comprises two election officers, one micro observer, one videographer, and security personnel. “The teams will collect votes from these 480 people in the form of postal ballots as per laid down procedure and verification of documents. Later, these will be stored and counted first on the day of counting (June 4). We have readied the teams and have also provided them training for the purpose,” the DEO added.

“This initiative marks a significant stride towards ensuring inclusivity and accessibility of the electoral process and in bolstering democratic participation,” ECI said in a statement released by the Press Information Bureau on April 12.

According to ECI, there are more than 8.1 million voters aged 85 and above and 9 million people with disabilities voters registered across the country.

According to the electoral rolls finalised on April 4 on the last date for filing nominations for the Lok Sabha, the Ghaziabad constituency has 2,941,624 voters as compared to 2,726,132 during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This indicates an increase of 215,492 voters.