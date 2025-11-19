Ghaziabad to get 6 new air-quality monitoring stations

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district is slotted to get six new air-quality monitoring stations, and all of them are likely to be operational by February-end or early March next year, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) officials said on Tuesday. It is likely that all six new stations to be get functional by February-end, 2026 or in initial phase of March, 2026. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The district at present has four air-quality monitoring stations at Vasundhara, Indirapuram, Loni, and Sanjay Nagar, and their air quality index (AQI) figures provide the AQI levels of entire Ghaziabad district as released daily by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“The installation is likely to start soon. The CPCB has approved funds. It is likely that all six new stations to be get functional by February-end, 2026 or in initial phase of March, 2026. We are finalising locations. Most likely government buildings’ rooftops will be used,” said Ankit Kumar, regional officer of the UPPCB in Ghaziabad.

Officials said the six new locations include two in Loni, one each in Muradnagar, Modinagar, and Khoda, and the sixth one to be installed in Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad city area.

The new stations in Muradnagar, Modinagar and Khoda will come up in residential areas, while the proposed one at Lohiya Nagar will be in a residential area that is close to industrial area. Two new stations in Loni are also proposed in residential areas.

“Once the six new stations start operating, we will have pollution data available at 10 different locations across the district. This will provide us with a comprehensive figure of pollution levels…A comprehensive pollution scenario will be computed once all six new stations start functioning. Each of the six stations has a cost of about ₹2.5-3 crores,” Kumar added.

According to the CPCB bulletin, Delhi has 39 air-quality monitoring stations, while the NCR cities of Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida have four each, and Greater Noida has only two stations at present.

“Unlike Ghaziabad, we do not have any proposal at present for adding new air-quality monitoring stations. Greater Noida has only two, and there is a need to have more stations there due to expansion in housing and other activities,” said Ritesh Tiwari, UPPCB’s regional officer for Noida.