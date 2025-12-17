Ghaziabad traffic police flags 14 choke points; hikes manpower

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad traffic police has identified 14 congestion points across the city that witness huge traffic snarls and have also deployed additional manpower to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Officials said that these 14 points are located under the jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar, Wave City, Kotwali, Sihani Gate, Indirapuram, Shalimar Garden, Tila Morh, Loni, and Nandgram police station areas. (HT Archive)

Officials said on Tuesday that they have increased the current personnel deployment from 68 to 118 at 14 points.

They said that these 14 choke points have been identified at Chaudhary Morh, Lal Kuan, New Bus Adda, Shipra Mall to NH-9 road in Indirapuram, Petrol Pump near Shakti Khand, Shukra Bazar Chowk in Indirapuram, U turn at Bhopra, Loni tri-crossing, Dasna underpass, Duhai crossing, Ghookhna Morh, Fortune crossing at Raj Nagar, Ajnara crossing at Raj Nagar Extension, and roundabout near River Heights highrise in Raj Nagar Extension.

“We have identified that the traffic moves slow or leads to congestion regularly, especially during peak hours at these 14 points. So, these points have been identified as choke points. We already had deployment of 68 personnel at these points, but now we have increased the deployment to 118 to manage traffic. We hope that additional deployment and extra focus on these points will help ensure smooth traffic flow,” said Trigun Bisen, DCP (traffic).

These points have been identified on the basis of inputs received from officials deployed at these points, said officials.

“The role of the personnel will be to manage the traffic flow and over a period of time we will also suggest to the concerned agencies to make some road engineering changes required at the points,” the DCP added.

“The city suffers from huge traffic flow and this leads to snarls, congestion and jams on a regular basis. There is local as well as long-distance traffic that affects the scenario. The heavy congested conditions also lead to air pollution and they also consume time and fuel for commuters. Infrastructure changes in terms of widening of road, repair of roads, provision of proper traffic infrastructure is also needed on urgent basis,” said Sushil Raghav, a city-based environmentalist.