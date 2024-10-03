Ghaziabad traffic police opens seven parking sites near two major Ramlilas

To manage the rush of visitors to the two main Ramlila fairs in the city, Ghaziabad traffic police has provided additional parking spaces -- four near Kavi Nagar Ramlila and three parking lots near the Ghanta Ghar Ramlila ground, said senior officers on Thursday. Traffic police said four parking lots will be near Ghanta Ghar Ramlila and three near Kavi Nagar Ramlila till October 15. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The officials said commercial vehicles are normally banned on the GT Road stretch from New Bus Adda to Lal Kuan until 10pm daily and till October 15, the entry of such vehicles has been barred till 1am on the stretch.

“The no-entry time has been extended on the GT Road stretch as it houses the Ghanta Ghar Ramlila which witnesses a heavy footfall. The restrictions will be put in place till October 15. Further, three parking sites have been provided for visitors. These sites are SD Inter College campus, corporation’s commercial complex at Ramte Ram Road and Nehru Yuva Kendra on Ambedkar Road. The Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Ground already has an in-house parking. So, we are believe that these parking lots will suffice for about 2,000 or more vehicles,” said Piyush Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

Officials said four parking sites -- at KDB Public school, Ghaziabad Development Authority’s shooting range, Jainmati school and DS Sports Academy -- have been identified for the Kavi Nagar Ramlila Ground.

“The four parking lots will help reduce congestion around the Kavi Nagar Ramlila ground. The parking arrangements will be in place till October 15 from 6pm to midnight each day,” the ADCP said.