Ghaziabad transport department suspends registrations of 1.12 lakh vehicles

The Ghaziabad regional transport office (RTO) has suspended registrations of nearly 112,791 types of vehicles after the owners failed to take no objection certificates (NOCs) for registering vehicles outside the national capital region (NCR) or for not cancelling the registrations, officials said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in view of the directions by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had banned the operations of over 15-year-old petrol vehicles and over 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the NCR on April 7, 2015, according to the officials. In an order on July 20, 2016, the tribunal had directed the department concerned to deregister such vehicles.

The transport department, in this connection, issued a public notice on August 3, 2021, asking owners of such vehicles to either get an NOC and get the vehicles registered in 34 other districts outside the NCR region in Uttar Pradesh, or cancel registration of such vehicles.

“As the 60-day notice period has lapsed, we have decided to suspend registrations of diesel vehicles which are over 10 years old and petrol vehicles which are over 15 years old. So, we suspended registrations for vehicles which were registered in the district from July 1, 2001, to September 30, 2006,” said Vishwajeet Pratap Singh, additional regional transport officer, Ghaziabad.

“Prior to this period, we suspended registrations of nearly 84000 such vehicles, and more vehicles prior to it in accordance with the directions by the tribunal. Now, we have suspended nearly 1.12 lakh vehicles, and gave these vehicle owners six more months to get done with the process. If the vehicle owners apply for NOCs for registering their vehicles in districts outside the NCR during this period, the registrations will not be cancelled. Otherwise, we will cancel the registrations and they will not be able to get the NOCs too,” Singh added.

Any such vehicle found plying on roads will be impounded, and strict action will be taken against the owners, said the officials, adding that vehicles with suspended registrations include vehicles having registration series as UP14N, UP14P and UP14Q to UP14Z, besides UP14AA to UP14AE.

According to the transport department, nearly 2,488 diesel vehicles (older than 10 years) have taken NOCs, and registrations of 2,522 such vehicles have been cancelled till September 30. The department has also issued NOCs to nearly 2,486 petrol vehicles (older than 15 years), and registrations of nearly 87,480 such vehicles got cancelled till September 30.