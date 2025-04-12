Ghaziabad: Two held for killing Delhi man in Tronica City

Ghaziabad: Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old event manager, whose body was found in Tronica City on Wednesday, the Ghaziabad police said on Friday, adding that the duo beat him to death to take away his money and mobile phone. The duo took away about ₹ 3,500 from the victim and his phone, which they buried nearby to collect later, officers said. (Representational image)

Police identified the two as Abhishek Valmiki, 21, a hotel staff, and his friend Ravi Kashyap, 28 – both residents of Nishant Colony in Tronica City.

Police launched an investigation after the body of Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Karawal Nagar, Delhi, was discovered from a ditch in the industrial area of Tronica City. The autopsy confirmed death due to ante-mortem (occurring before death) injuries.

Officers said that Sharma had left his house on April 6 for Dehradun. He remained in touch with family till April 7 evening, his mobile was later switched off.

“Instead of going to Dehradun, Sharma checked-in at a hotel in Loni’s Ankur Vihar. There, he indulged in drinks, and also offered drinks to hotel staffer Abhishek. The suspect saw that he had some money and a mobile phone which could be taken away while Sharma was heavily drunk. He discussed this with his friend Ravi,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Loni circle.

Police said that in the afternoon of April 7, the hotel administration asked Sharma to check out since his regular drinking was creating chaos. While leaving he could not stand properly for being drunk, and told hotel administration that he needed to visit one of his relatives in Tronica City.

“In between, Abhishek offered him help. He tied Sharma on his back with a piece of cloth and drove towards Tronica City. Midway, the second suspect Ravi also boarded the bike, and also purchased liquor. After reaching the incident site, all three indulged in drinks. In between, the two men overpowered the deceased, and suspect Ravi hit him multiple times with a brick. They later dumped his body in a ditch and fled,” the ACP added.

The duo took away about ₹3,500 from the victim and his phone, which they buried nearby to collect later, officers said.

On Thursday, Sharma’s family filed a murder complaint and an FIR was registered against unidentified people.

Based on Sharma’s phone call records, police visited the hotel and came to know that he was taken on his bike by suspect Abhishek. Officers booked the two suspects for murder, robbery and also destruction of evidence.