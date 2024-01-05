Ghaziabad: Unified Master Plan 2031 likely to get govt nod this month

Gzb Unified Master Plan 2031 may get govt nod this month HT Image

GHAZIABAD: The unified Master Plan 2031 for Ghaziabad is likely to be approved this January, the officials of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) said on Thursday, adding that it has been sent to the state government for final approval.

To replace the existing Master Plan 2021, the GDA took up the preparation of individual 2031 plans for Ghaziabad, Loni and Modinagar/Muradnagar.

The GDA board had approved the plan for Modinagar/Muradnagar on September 29 last year while it gave nod to the rest on November 25. And all the plans were merged to make a unified Master Plan 2031.

“The final draft of Master Plan 2031 has been finalised … and is likely that the approval can be granted in January itself. The three individual plans were unified for planned and streamlined development across the district,” said GDA’s secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

A Master Plan defines broad or macro-level layout for different planned developmental activities in a city.

According to officials, the new plan covers an overall developed area of about 33,543.1 hectares including 18,687.82 hectares for Ghaziabad, 6,874.91 hectares for Modinagar and 7,980.37 for Loni.

The official figures also indicate that the prevalent Master Plan 2021 includes an overall developed areas of about 23,566.73 hectares.

The GDA officials said that they have reserved about 35.7 per cent area for residential development, 2.09 per cent for commercial activities, 19.8 per cent for recreational facilities and about 16.8 per cent for transport development, among others, in the draft 2031 plan.

According to Singh, in continuation with the 2031 plan, a zonal plan for transit-oriented development (TOD) zones is presently under preparation, and expected to be completed within two to three months.

“The TOD/influence zone areas have been marked for mixed land use (having mixed development for residential and commercial areas),” he said.

The zonal plan for TOD will incorporate special influence zone areas in 1.5km radius area from all the eight stations of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in Ghaziabad.

Apart from the influence zones of the eight RRTS stations, the GDA has defined two special development areas (SDAs) – 510.56 hectares in Guldhar, and 549.5 hectares in Duhai. These will also have provisions for a higher floor area ratio and mixed land use like the influence zones.