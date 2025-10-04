Ghaziabad: Woman arrested for murder of live-in partner after fight over selling a refrigerator

The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested a woman who initially claimed that her husband was murdered by his two friends, but the police investigation found that she allegedly beat the man with bricks, which led to his death at an isolated field at Sikrod near Raj Nagar Extension on the night of September 28, officials said. The police found the body of her partner, cab driver Manish Kumar, 28, in an isolated field on the morning of September 29.

The accused, identified as Sunita Kumar, 40, had filed a police complaint for murder, accusing Kumar’s two friends. An FIR for murder was registered at Nandgram police station.

Manish had suffered multiple blunt injuries to his head and face, believed to have been inflicted with bricks.

“Following Sunita’s complaint, we detained the two individuals she had named. However, their involvement could not be established,” said ACP Nandgram Circle Upasana Pandey. “Sunita gave conflicting accounts during questioning. Thereafter, she did not return for a few days. When she returned on Friday to collect her belongings, and during fresh questioning, she confessed.”

According to police, Sunita revealed that she and Manish had argued on September 28 after he sold their refrigerator. “Manish was having drinks in the field. During the heated exchange, Manish allegedly made objectionable remarks about her and her daughters, prompting her to attack him with bricks. She then left the scene, while Manish succumbed to his injuries,” ACP added.

Sunita has been charged with murder, and police have recovered bloodstained clothes she wore during the incident.

“We initially suspected the woman’s role behind the incident. She is the wife of my cousin, but she entered into an extramarital relationship with my deceased brother about a year ago. She left her husband and five children and started to live with my brother at Sikrod. Due to this, our relations with relatives also got strained, and for about four months my brother had also snapped ties with us too. About three months ago, she had a fight with my brother, and she called up several men who beat up my brother,” said Sonu Kumar, brother of the deceased man.