Ghaziabad: Woman, boyfriend arrested for murdering her husband

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend for allegedly conspiring and killing her husband late May 3 night. The body was found in the Bulandshahr Road industrial area the next day carrying head injuries inflicted by bottles of liquor, officers said. Officers said she was upset with her husband for allegedly beating her up often, leading to their strained relations. Police said the two suspects have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the victim as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Lathmar Colony near Crossings Republik and the suspects as his wife Priyanka Kumar, 25 and her boyfriend Rinku Gautam, 28.

“We formed five teams to investigate the case and came across suspect Rinku through electronic surveillance and manual intelligence. His call records indicated that he was in touch with the victim’s wife, and they were in an extramarital affair. Suspect Rinku told us that he, along with Priyanka, were planning to get rid of the victim,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Kavi Nagar circle) Swatantra Kumar Singh.

The ACP said that Priyanka’s husband had a fight with a neighbour a couple of days ago.

“Priyanka told Gautam that this was a suitable time to murder her husband, and the blame and suspicion would go to the neighbour. So, Gautam called the victim for a drink late May 3 night, and in between hit his head with liquor bottles several times,” the ACP added.

A local shop owner spotted Kumar’s body in a service lane in the industrial area and alerted police.

Police said the woman had entered into an extramarital affair with Gautam a couple of months ago when they worked together in the housekeeping department of a highrise.

Officers said she was upset with her husband for allegedly beating her up often, leading to their strained relations. Police said the two suspects have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy.