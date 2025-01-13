Ghaziabad: Woman dies after SUV crashes into divider on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

A 32-year-old woman was killed, while her husband suffered severe injuries after their SUV crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) near Masuri in Ghaziabad late Sunday night, Ghaziabad police said on Monday. The damaged car (above). Police said Sharma is a software engineer with a reputed IT company in Noida, while his wife was a homemaker. They added that the couple was headed to Meerut in their Tata Harrier SUV when the accident took place. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the crash, said senior officers.

The police identified the deceased as Tina Tomar, 32, while her husband was identified as Shivendra Sharma, 35, who is still admitted at a hospital in Ghaziabad.

Police said Sharma is a software engineer with a reputed IT company in Noida, while his wife was a homemaker. They added that the couple was headed to Meerut in their Tata Harrier SUV when the accident took place.

“Around 9.30pm on Sunday, when their car reached the DME stretch near Masuri, it collided and crashed into a roadside divider. The two suffered injuries as a result of the impact. The highway patrol alerted the police, and the two injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police, Masuri/Muradnagar circle.

Police said the SUV suffered damages to the front portion in the impact of the collision.

“The woman succumbed to insuries late Sunday night at the hospital while her husband is still under treatment. Their family was informed. So far, we have not received any complaint in the matter. The reason behind the incident is still not clear, and prima facie no other vehicle was involved. However, we will investigate the matter further. The damaged car was towed away,” Gautam said.

Ghaziabad traffic police said the expressway generally has dense foggy conditions during morning and late night hours, but they declined the possibility of the crash happening due to fog.