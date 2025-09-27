Ghaziabad woman dies by suicide, leaves video blaming five neighbours

The police have booked five persons, including four women and a man, for abetting the suicide of a 32-year-old woman who died by suicide, and left behind a video in which she blamed five of her neighbours for allegedly harassing her by using certain pictures and videos of her, officials of Kavi Nagar circle said on Friday. The FIR against five suspects was lodged under BNS section 108 (abetment of suicide), officials said, adding that no arrests had been made so far in the case.

According to police, the woman died by suicide in her house on September 23 night, and a day later, her husband approached the police, and an FIR was registered against the five accused.

“She has left behind a video statement alleging harassment by several of her neighbours, and this will be taken up as part of the investigation. On September 20, the neighbours also got into a fight with her over some issue, and the police took preventive action against both parties,” said ACP Suryabali Maurya.

In the FIR, her husband said, for a long time, the woman had good relations with the neighbours. “But lately their relations had become strained due. As a result of this, my wife committed suicide around 10.30pm on September 23, and now I also feel threatened by my neighbours,” her husband said in the FIR.

In the video, the woman had alleged that her neighbours were not letting her live and also named her women neighbours several times, said the police.

“They have harassed me by preparing fake pictures and videos of me… I am not able to bear it anymore. They should be punished after I die, and I am also leaving behind my three children. They have spoiled my life at home; and even if I move out of my house, I have no other way left…” the woman said in the purported video.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“In the video, the deceased had mentioned pictures and videos, and we are trying to question her neighbours who have been named. A detailed investigation is underway,” the ACP added.