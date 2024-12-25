Ghaziabad: Woman hires men to steal husband’s car; 2 held

Ghaziabad: Police on Tuesday arrested two suspects allegedly hired by a Delhi-based woman to steal her husband’s Honda City car from outside a banquet hall in Ghaziabad on late December 6 night. The woman is absconding along with two other suspects. But the car has been seized from Saharanpur, officers said. The four suspects allegedly in connivance with Pavitra Tyagi, 32, a homemaker, stole her husband Nitin Tyagi’s car from outside a banquet hall in Morti, Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the arrested men as Muzaffarnagar residents Akash Tyagi, 30, and Gaurav Sharma, 35.

Officers said Akash has a criminal history, with 10 cases for attempted murder, looting, theft, etc. and Gaurav has five cases, including those of the Arms’ Act and looting, etc., against his name. Their friends Pankaj Tyagi, resident of Muzaffarnagar, and Siddharth Kumar, resident of Saharanpur, are absconding.

The four suspects allegedly in connivance with Pavitra Tyagi, 32, a homemaker, stole her husband Nitin Tyagi’s car from outside a banquet hall in Morti, Ghaziabad. Nitin operates a travel agency in Delhi and the couple resides in Chhattarpur, south Delhi, police said.

Gaurav told police that he came in contact with the woman during a wedding in Meerut about six months ago and they became friends.

“In between, the woman asked the suspect (Gaurav) to steal her husband’s car. She told him that after selling the car, they would equally divide the money while her husband would get an insurance claim. On the night of the incident, the woman called the suspect outside the banquet hall in Ghaziabad and handed over one of the original keys. It helped the four suspects flee with the car,” said Shweta Yadav, officiating assistant commissioner of police (Nandgram).

The suspects midway changed the number plate and hid it in Saharanpur.

Just after the theft, Nitin reported to police on the emergency number and later a first information report was lodged for theft at Nandgram police station on December 9.

Based on CCTV and electronic surveillance, police traced the suspects. Two of them were arrested from Nandgram.