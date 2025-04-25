Ghaziabad: Woman’s decomposing body found with hands tied, cops suspect murder

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday recovered the decomposing body of a woman from a rented house in Tronica City’s Ilaychipur locality. The woman’s hands were tied with a rope, leading police to suspect it was a case of murder. A note was found on the woman, written in 2022 which said the woman was upset because her son used to beat her up after her husband’s death. Police said they found the body after locals told them about a foul smell coming from the house. (Representational image)

Police said they found the body after locals told them about a foul smell coming from the house. Police said they have identified the woman, and she is a resident of Delhi. They are trying to contact her family.

“Both hands were tied with a rope, indicating she was probably murdered. There were visible signs of decomposition, and this indicates that the body was two to three days old. We have sent the body for an autopsy. Locals told us that the woman often visited the house over the past six months. The rented house was occupied by Mohammad Faizul alias Imran, who has been on the run for the few days,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police of Loni Circle.

Police said that the woman’s bag was lying beside her and the note was found inside it. “This note was written by her in 2022. It said that after the death of her husband, her son used to beat her up, and she was upset over this. The landlord of the house also shared Faizul’s IDs, which indicates that he was aged about 35 years. He is said to be from Kanpur and is on the run,” the ACP added.

Police said that two teams have been formed to trace Faizul.