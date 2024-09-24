Ghaziabad: Work on Harnandipuram housing project to begin in early 2025

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Monday said the work on phase 1 of its ambitious 523 hectare Harnandipuram housing project may get underway in the first quarter of 2025 as officials have completed a survey for procuring land for the scheme and will soon start the acquisition process. The GDA board on August 5 cleared the proposal for developing the Harnandipuram housing project near the Delhi-Meerut Road and the corridor of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). (HT Archive)

The GDA board on August 5 cleared the proposal for developing the Harnandipuram housing project near the Delhi-Meerut Road and the corridor of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

The scheme proposes procurement of land from farmers of eight villages of Mathurapur, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhneda Khurd, Shahpur Morta, Morta and Bhovapur.

“The survey work for the housing scheme has been completed and our officials are compiling the report. Thereafter, the modalities for phase 1 will be chalked out. We intend to develop the housing scheme in a phased manner and it is likely that the work on phase 1 may start in the first quarter of 2025. For this, we have planned to purchase land directly from farmers,” said Atul Vats, vice-chairperson, GDA.

The location of the new township is about three kilometers from the Delhi-Meerut Road, towards the rear of Raj Nagar Extension.

Officials said the scheme will have about 5,000 residential units.

“The land proposed for the Harnandipuram housing scheme is majorly agricultural land identified under draft Master Plan 2031, and with intervention of the state government, the authority will get it converted to residential land. The land use has not been changed as it would have made it difficult for the authority to get continuous chunks of land and private developers would have started the work of developing their own housing,” said a GDA official, asking not to be named.

The officials said the draft Master Plan 2031 has already been approved by GDA board in August and it will now be sent to the state government for a final approval.

“We expect that the draft plan will come into fore before the end of 2024,” Vats said.

The officials said the Harnandipuram housing scheme will be funded by the state government as well as the authority.

The authority officials are positive about the success of the scheme owing to its proximity to the RRTS, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Road and also the Hindon elevated road which connects the city with east Delhi.

The GDA last developed a housing scheme in 2004, called the Madhuban Bapudham housing project.