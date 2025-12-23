Ghaziabad: 2 killed in head-on bikes collision near NH-9

Ghaziabad: Two motorbike-riding men were killed after their vehicles collided head-on in the service lane of National Highway – 9 near Mahagunpuram high-rise late Sunday night, police officials said on Monday. The two bikes had a head-on collision around 11pm. All the four people were injured, and were rushed to a nearby hospital by the police. Two of them succumbed during the treatment, while two others are under treatment. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said a motorcycle being driven by Raisuddin Khan, 38, with a woman pillion rider was headed towards Dasna, while the other motorcycle, driven by Prem Kumar, 25, was allegedly on the wrong side on the same road. Kumar was also accompanied by a pillion rider.

“The two bikes had a head-on collision around 11pm. All the four people were injured, and were rushed to a nearby hospital by the police. Two of them succumbed during the treatment, while two others are under treatment and stable,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Kavi Nagar circle).

Police identified the deceased as Raisuddin Khan, a resident of Dasna, and Prem Kumar, whose full identification is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

“My brother was riding a borrowed bike. He was with a female friend from Sector 62 to Dasna… He was driving on his side when another bike came on the same road and hit his bike. My brother sustained severe injuries and could not survive. We will file a police complaint after the autopsy and burial,” said Aijaz Khan, younger brother of Raisuddin Khan.

Police said Khan was driving a Delhi registered bike while Kumar was driving a Kanpur-registered bike.

An FIR will be registered after a police complaint is filed in the matter and it will be investigated accordingly, the ACP said.