Ghaziabad: 21-yr-old man held for abetting minor girl’s suicide

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man for abetting suicide of a 16-year-old girl during an incident on May 7 in a locality that falls under Ankur Vihar police station area. During interrogation, the suspect said that their families were neighbours, and he knew the girl for the past six months and used to talk over the phone, police said in a statement on Wednesday. (Representational image)

Officers said an altercation over the phone between the two led the girl to take the drastic step.

Police said the family of the deceased and that of the suspect were neighbours and on May 7, the girl hanged herself to a ceiling fan in her house around 11am.

Based on a complaint by girl’s mother, a first information report was registered at Ankur Vihar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 108 (abetting suicide) on Wednesday.

“The man used to call my daughter often, and she told me about this. I had asked the man not to call her up. But he did not stop. The time when my daughter committed suicide, the last call was made by him,” the mother said in the FIR.

“We wanted to marry each other, but the girl was a Hindu and minor. Besides, her family was opposed to the marriage. He added that there was some altercation between the two over money, and he threatened her, which led her to commit suicide,” it added.

Officers from the Ankur Vihar police station said that just before the incident on May 7, the suspect and the girl had conversed for about 15 minutes.

“The two belong to different communities and the girl was also a minor. She had given some money to the suspect and was demanding it back. This led to an altercation and the girl hanged herself to a ceiling fan in her house,” said Ankur Vihar police station’s SHO RS Kamboj.

“Based on complaint by her mother, we registered an FIR and the suspect was arrested for abetting suicide,” said assistant commissioner of police (Ankur Vihar) Ajay Kumar Singh.