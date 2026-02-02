Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ghaziabad: 24-year-old man dies after setting himself on fire, say police

    Though no suicide note was found from the spot, an initial investigation revealed that he wished to marry a woman known to him since college days, said police

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 5:42 AM IST
    By Arun Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Ghaziabad:A 24-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, a day after he allegedly set himself on fire after pouring petrol on his body.

    The search history of the man revealed that he was browsing multiple and quickest ways to die for a fortnight, said police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    The search history of the man revealed that he was browsing multiple and quickest ways to die for a fortnight, said police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Police were investigating the case as a suicide, suspecting that the man was disappointed with his family for rejecting the woman he wanted to marry, investigators aware of the matter said.

    However, his family has alleged foul play in the incident, police said. They have alleged he was set on fire by someone else.

    The incident occurred on Saturday when. according to a senior official, “around 8:30 pm, he left home telling his family that he was going to market. At 9:18 pm he reached about 2.5 km from his home near an agricultural field and set himself ablaze by pouring petrol over his body.”

    Hearing his cries, locals alerted police, who rushed him to a nearby hospital. He had suffered 80% burns and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where he was later referred.

    Police said the man lived with his parents in Mangal Vihar Colony. He was set to join as a stenographer at the Rajasthan High Court after two months.

    Though no suicide note was found, an initial probe revealed that he wished to marry a woman he had known since he was in college. But his family was against his choice.

    “Investigation revealed that he had been in friendship with a woman, a resident of Modi Nagar, for over five years and wanted to marry her. But his family members opposed it due to some reasons,” said Anand Prakash Mishra, station house officer (SHO), Modi Nagar.

    “In a video clip found in his phone, he could be heard saying that he would only marry that woman,” said the SHO, adding that his search history revealed that he had been browsing ways to die for a fortnight.

    On Sunday, after the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his family. Further investigation is underway, said police, adding that he is survived by parents and a younger brother.

    Police suspect it was suicide as he was caught on CCTV visiting the spot alone.

    • Arun Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Arun Singh

      Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.Read More

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/Ghaziabad: 24-year-old Man Dies After Setting Himself On Fire, Say Police
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes