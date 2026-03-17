Ghaziabad: 4 killed in two separate incidents

Ghaziabad:Two people died after two trucks collided in an underpass of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, near Loni’s Tronica City in Ghaziabad on Monday, police said. The first incident took place when two trucks hit each other near the underpass crossing of Garhi Kataiya around 4.30am, leaving five people injured. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident took place when two trucks hit each other near the underpass crossing of Garhi Kataiya around 4.30am, leaving five people injured.

Police received information about the incident at 4.45am. “The injured were rushed to a hospital in Loni where doctors declared two of them dead. The other three were later referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi. Both trucks were seized,” Siddharth Gautam, ACP of Loni, told HT.

The two deceased were identified as Mohammad Javed, 25 and a resident of Pavi Sadikpur in Loni and Lokesh Kumar, 38, a resident of Bulandshahr district.

“The bodies were sent for autopsy and a formal complaint is yet to be received from the families of the victims. The two deceased were traveling in the different trucks,” ACP added.

In another incident, an unidentified truck driver hit two bikers on the flyover over the Link Road in Sahibabad on March 13 night. The deceased were identifed as Akash Kumar, 27, and Varun Kumar, 22, both brothers and residents of Modinagar, police said. They were helping their father run a tent and music business for events.

Locals, who helped the victims note down the truck’s number, informed the police about the incident.

“The two bike-borne men were returning from an event in Delhi when their bike was hit by a speeding truck on the flyover. Varun was declared dead at the hospital, while Akash died during treatment at a nearby hospital. Teams are trying to trace the truck driver,” Shweta Yadav, ACP of Sahibabad circle, told HT.

An FIR was registered against the truck driver under Section 281(rash and negligent driving) and Section106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Link Road police station on March 14.