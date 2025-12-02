Ghaziabad: 48-year-old man killed as car driven by son falls off flyover

GhaziabadA 48-year-old man died and his 24-year-old son sustained severe injuries when their car fell off the Rajnagar District Centre flyover in Ghaziabad around 3.15am on Monday. The ACP said both the son and his father were busy making arrangements at the wedding in Etah for the past couple of days and it was probably the reason that the driver allegedly fell asleep while driving. (Sakib Ali/HTPhoto)

Police identified the deceased as Rakesh Kumar Singh and his son as Prince Kumar, both residents of Sanjay Nagar locality, Ghaziabad. Officials said that the duo was in a Swift Dzire car being driven by the son who probably lost control of the vehicle.

Police said that the car entered the flyover from the Old Bus Stand side. On reaching the middle portion, it broke the side safety iron grilles of the flyover and fell about 20 to 25 feet below at the vacant premises of the public works department.

“The young man (Prince) was driving the car and possibly dozed off for seconds, leading to the accident. The car fell off the flyover and overturned. Both occupants were unable to move out. Some locals alerted the police, who arrived from Sihani Gate police station and pulled out the two. They were rushed to the hospital, where Rakesh succumbed during treatment while his son is in the ICU under treatment but stable,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Nandgram circle) Upsana Pandey.

The police station is barely 50 metres from the incident site on the opposite side of the flyover.

Relatives of the deceased said that the duo had gone to attend a marriage in the Etah district about two days ago. Prince runs a business of supplying vegetables to banquet halls and restaurants, and his deceased father worked as a security guard of cash collection vans, they added.

“It was a wedding in our house at Etah, and both had gone to attend it. They left Etah and returned to Ghaziabad late at night when the incident happened. My uncle died while his son is still under treatment,” said Jantu Solanki, nephew of the deceased.

Officials said the body was sent for autopsy.

The ACP said both were busy making arrangements at the wedding in Etah for the past couple of days and it was probably the reason that the driver allegedly fell asleep while driving.